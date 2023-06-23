‘Rust’ armorer allegedly transferred narcotics the day Halyna Hutchins was shot on set





“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been accused of transferring narcotics the day that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film.

The new charge against the armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, “relates to the transfer of narcotics to another person” on Oct. 21, 2021, the day of the shooting, “with the intent to prevent criminal prosecution,” the prosecutor, Kari T. Morrissey, said in a statement.

The court filing does not state what kind of narcotic that the armorer allegedly had in her possession, but the case against her is building by the day.

The additional charge was announced as tensions between prosecutors and the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office over the case began to spill into public view. An investigator who was removed from the case after working on it for months for the district attorney’s office sharply criticized the sheriff’s office earlier this week in an email to prosecutors.

A lawyer…