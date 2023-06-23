Win Big in the Ultimate TikTok Challenge

Are you ready to take charge and win a brand-new Infinix Note 30 smartphone? Infinix is pleased to announce its exciting competition, #TakeChargeWithNote30, where you can showcase your talent, unleash your creativity and take charge of your journey.

Click this link to join the competition now https://snssdk1233.onelink.me/bIdt/01edqxg7





Whether you’re a fashionista, a sports enthusiast, a gamer, or a DIY lover, this competition has something for everyone. Get ready to dance, create, and participate in an epic TikTok challenge that will leave you motivated and inspired. Let’s dive into the details and learn how you can join this incredible competition!

Here’s how to participate: