Andrew Tate will remain under house arrest for another 30 days as he awaits trial on r3pe and human trafficking�charges





Controversial social media influencer, Andrew Tate has been ordered to remain under house arrest in Romania for another 30 days after being charged with [email protected], human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, a Bucharest court ruled today.

Andrew, 36, and his brother Tristan Tate, 34, who are both dual UK-US nationals, have been at the centre of a lengthy investigation following claims they exploited women for profit. Both men have denied the charges against them.

Earlier this week Andrew and Tristan both appeared before a judge in the Romanian capital Bucharest where they live, and as he entered court Andrew told MailOnline he ‘believed in God and justice’.

Both deny the charges against them with Andrew, who grew up in Luton, Bedfordshire, insisting the charges are ‘trumped up and part of a conspiracy by the Matrix to target rich, influential men’.

Two women – Luana Radu and Georgiana Nagel – have also been jointly charged with the Tate…