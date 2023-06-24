Civil war in Russia: This is treason, a stab in the back of our troops and the people of Russia





Russian president, Vladimir Putin has responded to the rebellion by the Wagner Group of mercenaries as a “stab in the back” and vowed “decisive action” would be taken.

Putin made the comments in a televised address on Saturday June 24, after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that military sites in the city of Rostov-on-Don are under the control of his mercenary group.

It comes after Prigozhin declared war on the Russian Ministry of Defense, accusing the Russian military of attacking Wagner positions in Ukraine.

“Those who have organized an armed rebellion will be held accountable,” Putin said without mentioning Wagner or Prigozhin by name, “those who have been drawn into this, I call on you to stop your criminal actions.”

Putin said that the troops “who went on the path of treason will be punished and will be held accountable,” adding, “the armed forces have been given the necessary orders.”