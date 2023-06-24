DG of World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonji-Iweala shares photo of herself with President Tinubu at the Paris Global Financial summit

So she actually saw him and took a picture with him and decide not to post that picture, you see the reason why this Igbo bastards will never rule Nigeria , they are separatist they are not nationalist, they want tinubu to fail so hard just because there clan man didn’t win the election, obi becoming president has nothing to do with competency, it’s all about there man in position of power, nothing more nothing less, I know some idiotic Igbos will come for me in the comment section, I’m waiting for y’all to bark as usual

Like

this! 3

Dislike

this! 0



Reply

