Financial system rotten under Emefiele





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has broken his silence on the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He spoke on Friday, June 23, during an interactive session with Nigerians resident in France and neighbouring European countries on the sidelines of the New Global Financing Pact Summit in the French capital, Paris.

The President said the nation’s financial system under the suspended Emefiele was rotten. He stated that many Nigerians abroad were unable to send money to their relatives because of the multiple exchange rates, adding that it has become a thing of the past now.

“The financial system was rotten. Few people making bags of our money and then you yourself, you stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows… but that is gone now, is gone. The man is in the hands of authorities, something is being done about that, they will sort themselves out.” he said

Emefiele was suspended from office on June 9 and has since been in DSS custody.