JAMB approves 140 cut-off mark for University admission, 100 for polytechnics and others





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 140 and above as cut off mark for 2022/23 admissions into universities across the country.

The Registrar of the board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this during a presentation at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and awards in Abuja on Saturday, June 24.

He also disclosed that 100 had been approved as cut off mark into Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

He however mentioned that universities are at liberty to decide individual cut-off marks but no university will be allowed to admit any candidate who scores below the 140 benchmark. He stated that the University of Jos has proposed 180 as cut-off mark for admissions; the University of Ibadan proposed 200; University of Benin proposed 200; University of Lagos proposed 200; and the Federal University of Technology proposed 180, among others.

The Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, is the only university that proposed the highest benchmark of 220,…