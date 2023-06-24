Lionel Messi opens up on ‘break in relationship with fans’ at PSG after leaving for Inter Miami





Lionel Messi has opened up over the ‘break in relationship with fans’ at PSG after leaving for Inter Miami.

After leaving his boyhood club Barcelona in 2021, Messi scored 32 goals across two seasons at the Parc des Princes, winning two Ligue 1 titles. But he failed to help the team achieve Champions League success.

The 36-year-old was booed by his own supporters after losing to Clermont in his final PSG game earlier this month.

Messi has now reflected on his decision to join the French giants two years ago.

In an interview with beIN Sports, he said: ‘I came to Paris because I liked the club, because I had friends and a lot of people I knew in the dressing room, teammates from the national team or some I had been with before.’

‘It seemed to me that, beyond what the club was, I was going to have a much easier adaptation than in other teams I could have gone to, so that’s a little bit why I decided to go to the club.’

After a tearful goodbye in Barcelona, the forward…