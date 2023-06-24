Nigerians tackle Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for posting photos of herself with other presidents at the Paris Global Financial summit and skipping a pic with President Tinubu





Some Nigerians have taken to social media to tackle World Trade Organization Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, for posting photos of herself and other presidents at the Paris Global Financial summit and skipping a picture with Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu joined other world leaders to attend the summit hosted by President of France, Emmanuel Macron. Okonjo-Iweala in her capacity as the DG of the World Trade Organization, attended the summit and posted photos of herself with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President Maky Sall of Senegal, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

Some Nigerians on Twitter opined that for her to recognize and share photos with the other Presidents without prioritising and posting one with the president of her birth country, is a slight on President Tinubu.

