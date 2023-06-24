President Tinubu off to London on private visit

President Bola Tinubu has left Paris for London on a private visit.

A statement released by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy says on Friday, President Tinubu concluded his official trip to Paris, France, during which he had an outstanding participation in a summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

‘’Aside participating in the summit where he represented Nigeria well, President Tinubu also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and…