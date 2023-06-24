Russia’s Wagner Mercenary Group announce retreat after reported deal is reached between Putin and Prighozin





Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russian Mercenary group, Wagner, has announced his forces will be retreating from its march towards Moscow.

On Saturday morning, June 24, Wagner forces took over military bases in Russia in an attempted coup d’etat saying it wanted to change Russia’s military leadership following an alleged Russian strike on its military base in Ukraine.

The news caused mass hysteria in international media with Putin ordering his forces to prevent the uprising and martial law declared in Moscow.

However, Wagner now says it is retreating.