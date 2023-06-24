Stop traumatizing Nigerians. Go after terrorists





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to go after terrorists and criminals afflicting pains on Nigerians, rather than just issuing security alerts at festive periods.

The Chairman of the Kaduna Chapter of CAN, Rev’d Joseph John Hayab, stated this while reacting to the security alert issued by the DSS that some terrorists are planning to attack religious and fun places during the Eid Kabir festival.

Hayab said;