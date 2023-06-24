Wagner mercenary leader Prighozin declares war on Kremlin for allegedly firing missiles towards their base; Sends 25,000 troops towards Moscow (videos)





In a stunning change of events in the Russia-Ukraine war, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the mercenary Wagner group, has called for a coup against Russia’s military leaders, saying he has 25,000 fighters ready to “end this mess.”

Soldiers across Russia were put on high alert on Friday night, June 23 after Prigozhin urged citizens to stay at home and threatened to march on the Kremlin.

The Wagner group chief issued the call after accusing Russian generals of carrying out on airstrike on his fighters in Ukraine. He said “huge number” had been killed but provided no evidence.

In an audio message late on Friday night, Prigozhin said his troops are entering Rostov.

“We crossed the state border in all places,” Prigozhin said. “The border guards came out to meet and hugged our fighters.