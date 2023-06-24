Yevgeny Prigozhin holds meetings after capturing Rostov Defense headquarters as his Wagner forces continue march towards Moscow (videos)





Russian Mercenary group, Wagner, has captured the Defence Headquarters of Rostov, a city of over 1 million people in Russia as his forces continue to march towards Moscow to “topple the regime of President Putin.”

In an extraordinary turn of events on Friday night, Prighozin announced his forces of 25,000 active troops and 25,000 reserve troops will attack Moscow in retaliation for an alleged fatal strike on the base of his army.

His army has since entered into Rostov, a city in Russia and has announced the capture of the City.

The Russian military says it has put all its forces in Moscow on alert and that President Putin is aware of the current situation.

Watch videos below