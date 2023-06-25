6 Nigerian pilgrims d!e, two suffer miscarriages and 30 undergo psychiatric treatment





Six of the 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims for this year’s hajj exercise have died in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) disclosed.

The head of NAHCON medical team for the pilgrimage, Dr. Usman Galadima, disclosed this in Makkah Saturday night, June 24, 2023.

Speaking during a pre-Arafat meeting with stakeholders, he said two of the deceased pilgrims were from Osun State; and one each from Kaduna and Plateau.

He said one of them died of cardiac arrest; and others, of illnesses he did not disclosed.

Galadima, whose presentation was tagged ‘Vital Events as of June 24, 2023’, said the team attended to 30 pilgrims with mental health challenge.

He, however, assured that the patients would perform hajj as they “are now in a stable condition.

He said seven pregnancies were recorded among the pilgrims; two from Sokoto State and one each from Adamawa, Kwara, Yobe, Plateau and Katsina.

Galadima also disclosed that two miscarriages…