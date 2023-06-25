‘Apocalypse Now’ star Frederic Forrest is dead





Oscar-nominated character actor Frederic Forrest, who starred in The Rose and Apocalypse Now, is dead.

Forrest died on Friday, June 23, at his home in Santa Monica, California, after a long illness.

Confirming his death, actress Bette Midler said;

“The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”

Midler and Forrest starred in the The Rose (1979), with Forrest portraying her limousine-driver-turned-love-interest, Huston Dyer. The role earned Forrest Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

Born on December 23, 1936, in Waxahachie, Texas, Forrest earned a minor in theater arts and a major in radio and television studies at Texas Christian University.

He then headed to New York, where he studied under Sanford Meisner, an accomplished actor and…