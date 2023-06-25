Former Premier League and Belgium striker Cedric Roussel dead at 45 after heart attack





Former Premier League footballer Cedric Roussel has sadly died at the age of 45 following a heart attack.

The Belgian enjoyed spells with Coventry City and Wolves during his career, which spanned over two decades. He suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Saturday, June 24,

His first club in England tweeted: “Coventry City are deeply saddened to learn of the death of our former striker Cedric Roussel, at the age of just 45.

“Cedric played 43 games for the Sky Blues from 1999-2001, scoring 11 goals. Our condolences are with his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Roussel, who was capped three times by Belgium, spent time at Coventry City and Wolves. He largely made his name while playing in his home country for Mons in two separate spells.

His first came in 2003 before he returned to the club four years later as a permanent signing, staying until 2010. During his first stint, Roussel scored 22 goals and was the Belgian top-flight’s leading goalscorer.

He formed a solid…