Governor Adeleke begins Osun staff audit





Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has flagged off staff audits across the state public service.

The audit started with his biometric capture, that of the Deputy Governor and the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The Governor’s media aide, Olawale Rasheed, said the data capturing was preceded by a close door meeting with the state labour leadership where processes and procedures were firmed up to ensure protection and fulfillment of the interest of all stakeholders.

Governor Ademola stated that the exercise is not a witch-hunt, adding that it is part of his plans to fill up existing vacancies within the education, health, and other sub-sectors in the state.

The statement read;

“I want to assure workers and other stakeholders that the staff audit is not a witch-hunt. Our administration has workers’ welfare as number one on our governance agenda. So we will not take any action that will negatively affect formal and informal workers.

“The audit is to achieve several…