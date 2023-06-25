Gunmen kidnap filling station manager, security guard, pastor; kill chief in Kwara





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted three persons and killed a chief in Iwo community in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked a filling station at Sabaja town around 9pm on Friday, June 23, 2023, and abducted the station manager, a security guard and a pastor.

The Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee in Isin LGA, Tunde Fadipe, who confirmed the incident, said the slain chief was hit by a stray bullet during the incident.

“Three people, the manager of the petrol station, the security guard and a pastor — were abducted, while a chief was hit by a stray bullet in his house during the operation.”

Fadipe said the council, in conjunction with the police and other security forces, had mobilised to go after the hoodlums and rescue the three victims.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, also confirmed the incident.

“Three people were abducted at Iwo on Friday while one man…