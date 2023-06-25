Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala addresses Nigerians who attacked her for her delay in posting her picture with President Tinubu at the Paris Global Financial summit





The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted after she was criticized for delaying in posting her photo with president Tinubu at the just concluded Paris Global Financial summit.

The WTO DG had posted several pictures she took with many world leaders at the France economic summit and was yet to post the picture she took with President Bola Tinubu at Global Financing Pact’ summit convened by the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Some Nigerians made it an issue, stating that her decision not to post a photo with President Tinubu at the event smacks of disrespect.

She later shared a photo with President Tinubu at the event on her handle.

Reacting to the criticism she received, Okonjo-Oweala urged Nigerians to relax. The former Finance minister said the controversy has exposed how polarized Nigeria has become.