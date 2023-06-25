She was in her 20s but looked 50 – Nigerian man narrates how a woman d!ed after years of d0mestic violence





A Facebook user, Msom Ter from Benue State, has narrated how a woman died after years of enduring domestic violence by her husband and his family members. According to Mr. Ter, the deceased who got married to her husband right after secondary school, was allegedly labelled a witch due to her inability to conceive, turned into a slave and battered by her husbands family members, including her mother-in-law. We just laid a young lady to rest this evening. This young lady got married to this particular young man at a very tender age just after her secondary school, he narrated in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The mother of her supposed husband first kicked against that marriage that she wasn’t from their village and she doesn’t want her son bringing in strangers as wives into her house. This woman vehemently told her son that it will be after her death that her son would bring the young lady in That enough was a red and red plus flag, one reason she should have ran…







Source: Linda Ikeji