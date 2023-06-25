Terrorists agree to N5m ransom for five kidnapped Zamfara varsity students

Terrorists who kidnapped five students of the Federal University, Gusau in Zamfara State, have agreed to collect ransom payment of N1m for each victim.

Recall that the victims, Adavize John, Bekky, Zeenat Olarenwaju Bunmi and two others, were abducted from their hostels on Friday night, June 16, 2023, a situation which has angered the students to block the Gusau-Kaduna road, leaving several motorists stranded for several hours.

A family member of one of the victims who spoke to Punch under the condition of anonymity, said the terrorists had earlier demanded N5m each for each of the students and later brought it down to N1m for each student following intense negotiations.

“They (terrorists) have agreed that we pay N1m each. Raising the N1m is not an easy task. Where do we get the money? We need the government to come to our aid,” the source said.