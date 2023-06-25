Three medical students missing as speedboat carrying 14 of them on a cruise capsizes in Calabar (video)





Three medical students are currently missing after a speedboat carrying them and 11 other students on a cruise, capsized at a resort in Calabar, Cross River state on Saturday, June 24.

The medical students under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) came from universities across the country to attend the NiMSA annual Health Week in Calabar. In a bid to explore the city, the students were said to have headed to the Marina Resort for a boat cruise. Sadly, the boat capsized during the cruise. While eleven students have been rescued, three are currently missing.

The state governor, Bassey Otu, has ordered an investigation into the boat mishap which occured at the popular Marina Resort in Calabar, the state capital. In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, the governor expressed sadness that three of the medical students, who were in Calabar for the Nigeria Medical Students Games, had yet to be found. The governor charged…