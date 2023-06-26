Adamawa varsity lecturer d!es in Abuja Estate flood

A university lecturer, Philip Azubuike, has been confirmed dead after he was swept away by the flood that occurred at Trademore Estate in Lugbe area of Abuja on Friday June 23.

Azubuike, until his death, was a lecturer with the Physics Department in Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa State.

It was gathered that he was swept away in his Peugeot 406 car with registration No. YLA 681 FS.

His corpse was recovered from the canal by the entrance of the estate.

Alhaji Ashiru, an inspector of police newly posted to the area, who narrated how he lost all his properties, said he pulled out the corpse from the canal with the help of other residents around.

Several residents said they saw the victim struggling to come out of the Peugeot car when the flood started.

“We saw him on the top of his vehicle trying to avoid the flood, but later we did not see him again,” a motorcyclist told Premium Times after the corpse was pulled out.

Meanwhile, friends,…