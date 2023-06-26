Gunmen k!ll businessman and driver in Rivers



Gunmen have killed two persons in the Ubeta-Owube axis of Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victims, identified as Confidence Chiadikobi Franco and the driver of a commercial vehicle were shot dead on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

A former community development committee chairman of Ubarama, Major Elleh, said the victims were on their way to Owube.

“We learnt from reliable sources that the two victims were shot at about 11 pm in Owube, a neighbouring community, about one kilometre away from Ubarama. One of the victims is Confidence Chiadikobi Franco, who lived in Port Harcourt,” he said.

“His father’s house was brought down during the flood, and he bought some building materials for the house. And he was gunned down with the driver by these hoodlums along Ubata.”

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the killings, assured that an investigation is ongoing to arrest the hoodlums.