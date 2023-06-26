Man expresses regrets building his house in an area that experiences flood

People just get pushed into buying anything called land by all these numerous ‘hot new estate’ vendors. Practically anywhere, including inside forests crawling with wild monkeys, baboons, and 7-feet pythons. Someone with small money or access to bank loans will go into one papalanto forest, buy a few acres for cheap and erect an entrance and start selling the plots for N1 million to cash out. Oga, you shouldn’t be worried about flood in that place. Be worried about man-eating pythons in the night – except the government grades the place soonest (which likely isn’t a priority for them).

