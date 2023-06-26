Memorial football match held for Nigerian engineer who died saving a drowning woman in Qatar





A Nigerian engineer who died while rescuing a drowning woman at Sealine Beach in Doha, Qatar, was honoured by members of his local team during a tribute match on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Adewale Akintayo, 40, died on 17 June when he jumped into the sea along with three others to help the unidentified woman.

The group managed to save the woman however Akintayo was declared dead by doctors at a local hospital later that day.

“He was trying to rescue someone in the beach. He got an internal injury and after he came out he collapsed. They tried to give him CPR.. they called the ambulance but before he got to the hospital we lost him,” teammate Sodiq Olawoyin told Doha News.

“He was a very loving brother and is family. Adewale is the kind of person who loves everyone. But no matter how much we loved him, God loves him most. Today we are trying to give him a tribute football match to celebrate him as a footballer, as a team player – to give him a real football celebration,” he added.

Linda Ikeji