Naval rating sh0t d�ad in Lagos





A naval rating has reportedly been shot dead by gunmen in Ajegunle, Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos state.

Daily Trust reported that the incident has led to tension in the area as it is coming days after a female officer was also reportedly murdered in the area.

A resident, Anthony Kojo told the publication;

“We are living in fear. We heard that his colleagues wanted to avenge his death. The naval officer was walking around Olowojeunjeje area of Ajegunle, when he was shot by unknown gunmen. Some people said that they were cultists but others said no.

“The navy men in this area are angry that one of their female colleagues was killed last year, while another escaped with injuries around Boundary area of Ajegunle.

“The injured female officer and the deceased one reportedly saw off one of their colleagues, when they were attacked.”

The Nigerian Navy has already cautioned its officers in the area from avenging the death of their colleagues.

The Lagos…