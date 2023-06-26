Singer Billie Eilish calls Rihanna ‘the hottest person to ever exist in the history of the world’





American singer, Billie Eilish has declared that Rihanna is ‘the hottest person to ever exist in the history of the world.’

While reflecting on her own body image issues, during a new interview the superstar, 21, spoke about navigating body-shaming comments online.

She disclosed that she likes to listen to the 35-year-old Umbrella hitmaker’s music, play games on her phone, spend time with family, and ‘take baths.’

‘Dogs, big dogs…like if I’m around big dogs, I’m chill,’ she told British Vogue. ‘But it’s really hard, you know? I’ve had a rough time, TBH [to be honest], and I’m still figuring it out. But it’s definitely a weird life; I’ll say that.’

The Barbados-born performer, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, was previously dubbed the ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ by Esquire Magazine in 2011.

Over the years, Eilish has previously credited the Fenty Beauty as her style inspiration, after she said ‘fashion has always been her defense mechanism.’