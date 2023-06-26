Suspected kidnappers k!ll Edo woman after reportedly collecting ransom

A single mother of one identified as Abebe Omoefe has been killed by suspected kidnappers in Edo State.
The deceased was abducted on June 15, 2023, along Sobe road while on her way to Benin City to purchase good.
According to one Akihidime Rose, the kidnappers killed Omoefe after collecting ransom.
Akihidime, who confirmed the sad development in a Facebook post on Monday, June 26, said she had helped to raise the ransom money on social media however, after the payment was made, they never heard from the kidnappers.
“Am broken. Am hurt. Am weak. My friend Abebe Omoefe was kidnapped on a Thursday morning 15/06/2023 on her to Benin to buy goods Along sobe road.. And she called me on Friday to help her beg and look for money for her release. Then I went to beg on social media. Everyone turn up for her. Money was raised. Prayers everywhere, I prayed for my friend for a safe return. We never heard from the kidnappers. Only for us to hear that Efe has been shoot death….
Source: Linda Ikeji