Suspected kidnappers k!ll Edo woman after reportedly collecting ransom



A single mother of one identified as Abebe Omoefe has been killed by suspected kidnappers in Edo State.

The deceased was abducted on June 15, 2023, along Sobe road while on her way to Benin City to purchase good.

According to one Akihidime Rose, the kidnappers killed Omoefe after collecting ransom.

Akihidime, who confirmed the sad development in a Facebook post on Monday, June 26, said she had helped to raise the ransom money on social media however, after the payment was made, they never heard from the kidnappers.