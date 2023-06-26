Three medical students in Calabar boat mishap confirmed dead





The Commissioner of Police in Cross River state, Gyogon Augustine Grimah, has confirmed the death of three medical students who went missing after their boat capsized during a cruise in Calabar on Saturday, June 24.

The medical students under the aegis of the Nigeria Medical Students Association (NIMSA) came from universities across the country to attend the NiMSA annual Health Week in Calabar. In a bid to explore the city, the students were said to have headed to the Marina Resort for a boat cruise. Sadly, the boat capsized during the cruise. While ten students were rescued alive, three were declared missing. Read here.

The police boss said the locals saw the floating bodies of the deceased medical students on Monday morning, June 26, and alerted Marine Police. He added that the bodies recovered consist of two males and one female.

He said the bodies will be kept under proper care until the families of the deceased are contacted for the bodies to be handed over to them.