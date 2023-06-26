Victor Osimhen beats Salah, Mahrez to win Best African International at Ghana Football�Awards





Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has won the Best African International award at the 5th edition of the Ghana Football Awards.

Osimhen was announced the winner at the awards held on Sunday at the Accra International Conference Center.

The 24-year-old saw off competition from Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Osimhen helped Napoli win the 2022/23 Serie A title, their first since the 1989-1990 season. He scored 26 goals in the Italian topflight to become the first-ever African to achieve the feat.

He was named Serie A Best Striker for the just concluded campaign.

Osimhen is also favourite to win the African Player of the Year award.