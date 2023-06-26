‘We didn’t want to overthrow Putin’





Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has made comments since the one-day mutiny by his Wagner force, saying it was not intended to overthrow Russia’s government but to register a protest over what he said was its ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine.

In his first public statement since ending the mutiny on Saturday night, June 24, Prigozhin repeated his claim that Wagner was the most effective fighting force in Russia “and even the world”, and that it put to shame the units that Moscow had sent into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

He said the way Wagner been able to seize the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don without bloodshed and to send an armed convoy to within 200 km of Moscow had been testament to the effectiveness of his fighters.