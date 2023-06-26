We’ll increase tariff next week- Abuja Electricity Distribution Company alerts consumers





The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has notified its customers of an increase in electricity tariff from July 1 2023.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 25, AEDC stated that the review was due to the fluctuation of the Naira in the exchange rate.

“Effective July 1st 2023, please be informed that there will be an upward review to the electricity tariff influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate.” Under the MYTO 2022 guidelines, the previously set exchange rate of N441/$1 may now be revised to approximately N750/$1 which will have an impact on the tariffs associated with your electricity consumption.” For customers within band B and C, with supply hours ranging from 12 to 16 per day, the new base tariff is expected to be N100 per kWh while Bands A with (20 hours and above) and B (16 to 20 hours) will experience comparatively higher tariffs. For customers, with a prepaid meter, we encourage you to consider purchasing bulk energy units before the end of…





Source: Linda Ikeji