Body of a severely malnourished woman found dumped on road in Benue

The body of a severely malnourished unidentified woman was found dumped along the Makurdi-Aliade Road in Benue State.
Activist Ukan Kurugh, who shared the photo on Monday, June 26, called on relevant authorities to evacuate the corpse.
“Graphic Image! The body of a badly malnourished unidentified woman is lying dead directly opposite the main entrance of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), KM 15 Makurdi-Aliade Road, Apir. I using this opportunity and medium to call on the relevant authorities to evacuate the remains,” he wrote.
Source: Linda Ikeji