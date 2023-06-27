Goalkeeper David de Gea ‘signed an extension with Man United only for the club to back out of the agreed deal and offer him even lower salary’





Goalkeeper David de Gea reportedly signed a contract extension at Manchester United before the club backed out of the agreed deal with his future at Old Trafford now increasingly uncertain.

The Spanish goalkeeper is said to have put pen to paper on terms that slashed his current £375,000-a-week wages, only for United to not sign it themselves.

They have now lodged a fresh proposal with the 32-year-old with an even lower salary, The Athletic claim.

As it stands, De Gea will become a free agent on June 30 and he is yet to agree to the latest contract offer as he continues to mull over his options.

Mail Sport understands the framework of a new deal to reduce De Gea’s earnings was agreed some time ago, but Erik ten Hag is unconvinced about keeping the former Atletico Madrid man as his No 1 and would rather sign a new first-choice.

Discussions between De Gea’s camp and the club are ongoing but with just a matter of days remaining until his departure, if nothing is agreed, the…