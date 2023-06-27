Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant wins $1.5 million in attorney fees after legal battle over late husband’s BodyArmor earnings





Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant has been awarded $1.5 million in attorney’s fees following a legal battle with the former president of Kobe Inc. over her late husband’s investment in the sports drink company BodyArmor.

TMZ reported the battle all started back in 2019, six months before Kobe’s death, when Molly Carter, the president of Kobe Inc., claimed the basketball star promised her a cut of the earnings he received from his BodyArmor investment.

Kobe paid $6 million for a $10% interest in BodyArmor back in 2013, before Coca-Cola bought it for $5.6 billion a few years later. As a result of the sale, Kobe’s investment yielded him $400 million.

Molly had alleged that Kobe promised her 2% of the $400 million – something Kobe denied ever saying.

Molly filed a lawsuit, and Vanessa stepped up to defend the case and even moved forward with a counterclaim against Molly accusing her of violating the duty of loyalty and non-disparagement clause she signed as part of her…