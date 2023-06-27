Nnamdi Kanu’s release is central to peace in South East – Ohanaeze Ndigbo





Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the Federal Government to free the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying that his release would be central to the peace in the South East region.

The IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya and renditioned to Nigeria by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari for treason.

President of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, made the appeal at the inauguration of the women and youth wing of the group in Abuja on Monday, June 26.

The Sun reports that he said that not even the appointment of 100 service chiefs from the region by President Bola Tinubu would bring peace and security to the South East, like obeying the court judgment freeing Kanu from DSS detention in Abuja.