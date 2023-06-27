Osun Amotekun arrests man for illegal possession of firearms

Men of Osun Amotekun Corps have arrested a 27-year-old man, Lukman Oyelade, over possession of illegal firearms.

The suspect was arrested following a tip off from residents at Ajijola Anabi Area of Ede in Osun State.

Two long barrel guns, one locally iron-made revolver, 7 rounds barrel gun cut to size, one local revolver, 4 rounds barrel gun cut to size, and one locally iron-made double barrel gun cut to size were found in his possession.

Amotekun Corps Commander Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi who confirmed the arrest on Monday, Junee 26, 2023, said the suspect was arrested in the middle of the night after a complaint was lodged against him by residents of the area.

According to the Amotekun boss, the suspect confessed to have participated in various criminal acts in the area.

He explained that the suspect revealed that the firearms he uses for operations were kept with one Taye Fumble, a notorious thug in Ede.

The suspect, according to Adewinmbi, will be handed over to the…