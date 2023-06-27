Police repel attack as gunmen open fire on station in Bayelsa





Policemen attached to the Ogbia Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have repelled an attack by gunmen suspected to be sea pirates.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, said the suspected gunmen opened fire on the policemen on duty at the Ogbia Divisional Headquarters around 2.30 am on Monday, June 26, 2023, with the intention of dispossessing them of their rifles.

Butswat said the gallant police operatives repelled the attack forcing the gunmen to retreat and escape through the waterways, noting that no life was lost in the attack.

“Tactical squads, the Marine Police and other security agencies have been alerted. Security operatives are making frantic efforts to identify the perpetrators and arrest them. Investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO said.