President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after trips to Paris where he attended the Financial Pact Summit and London.

He arrived at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos around 5:05 pm.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on ground to receive Tinubu to his home state of Lagos, where he is expected to spend Sallah, his first as President of Nigeria.