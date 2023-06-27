Tinubu wouldn’t have become President if Buhari removed fuel subsidy





Garba Shehu, the former Senior Special Assistant to the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, June 26, has said President Tinubu wouldn’t have won the 2023 presidential election if Buhari had removed the subsidy on petrol.

In a statement titled, “Why did it take the new Tinubu/ Shettima presidency weeks to remove the petrol subsidy when Buhari didn’t do so for years fails to ask the right question” and released today June 26, Shehu said that the All Progressives Congress had an election to win and Buhari could not have removed the subsidy in the last days of his administration following the earlier removal of other forms of subsidies such as diesel subsidy, hajj/Christian pilgrim subsidy among others.

“So far I have refrained from answering these repeated questions on the removal in Nigeria of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit, PMS and that arising from the dual rates of the Naira in the Central Bank and the parallel market: Why did Buhari “fail” to do…





