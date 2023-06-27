



Cardi B has come out clear her name shortly after her husband, Offset accused her of sl££ping with another man.

The Grammy winner took to Twitter Spaces Monday to address husband Offset’s claim that she “f–ked” another man.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story earlier in the day, the “Walk It Talk It” rapper, 31, had accused his wife and the mother of two of his children of being unfaithful.

“My wife f–ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come,” the message read.

After singing a portion of Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated,” Cardi directly responded to the latest rumours about her and Offset’s relationship.

“First of all, let me say,” Cardi began in song. “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

“Listen,” she went on, speaking directly to her listeners. “Don’t pay attention to that countryman,…