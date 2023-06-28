American lady claims she is pregnant for singer Davido; shares receipts and a video of herself conducting a pregnancy test





An American lady, Anita Brown, is claiming she is expecting a child with Nigerian singer, Davido.

In a series of posts shared on her Instagram page, Anita claimed she met David in Dubai 2017 and that it was not a one night stand. She shared screenshots of purported love messages between them.

She also shared a video showing herself conducting a pregnancy test.

Anita in her videos, claimed she never knew Davido was married.

She also shared videos of herself backstage while the singer sang at one of his shows in September 2018.

Davido is yet to react to her allegations.

Watch the videos she shared here.