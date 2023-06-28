Bride’s relative steals dowry in Kano





The relative of a bride who was tasked with giving out her hand in marriage (waliyyi), has been accused of stealing her dowry shortly before the wedding fatiha in Kurna area of Dala LGA of Kano State.

Daily Trust reported that people were left stranded waiting for the wedding to take place while the dowry was not found. The theft was uncovered after a search was conducted on people in the area.

A resident, Sunusi Dan Mamman said;

“During the search, the money was found inside the pocket of the waliyyi. who said he didn’t know how they got into his pocket.

“On getting the money, the waliyyi was chased out of the mosque as he could not stand for the bride as her representative. His younger brother was assigned to stand for her and the wedding went on.”

It is however unclear if he was arrested afterward.