Chrissy Teigen and John Legend secretly welcome baby�number�four 5-months after arrival of daughter Esti 





Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their fourth child via surrogate.

The celebrity couple shocked their Instagram followers by revealing their son Wren Alexander’s birth on Wednesday, June 28.

The proud parents had not shared with fans until now that they were expecting another child. The child was born on June 19, 2023, and his middle name was inspired by his surrogate, Alexandra.

Wren’s arrival comes just months after Chrissy, 37, and her husband, 44, welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Esti. The couple are also parents to daughter Luna, seven, and son Miles, four.

The happy news came nearly two years after she and John lost their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

In her lengthy post, Chrissy mentioned her late son Jack, and described the surrogacy process and watching Alexandra, ‘the most beautiful woman’, give birth to her child.

Chrissy also described undergoing IVF again and becoming pregnant with Esti, despite initially…