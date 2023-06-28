‘He was moaning while Chioma was mourning’- Nigerians react to the pregnancy scandal involving Davido and an American lady





Nigerians are reacting to the pregnancy scandal involving singer Davido and an American lady, Anita Brown.

Anita claims she met Davido in December 2017 and they have been an item. She alleged that she is currently pregnant for the singer. She also claimed that she never knew he was married to Chioma.

Nigerians on social media are currently reacting to the scandal. Many have berated the singer for getting involved with another woman when he and his wife Chioma, were still mourning their son, Ifeanyi, who sadly passed away in October 2022.

Read the various reactions below…