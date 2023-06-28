Man United star, Antony speaks out for the first time since his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin accused him of ‘domestic violence





Manchester United winger, Antony has spoken for the first time since his former partner accused him of domestic violence and making threats.

Gabriela Cavallin, a DJ and influencer, filed a report with police in Brazil earlier this month, alleging ‘domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury’ against the 23-year-old winger.

She also made further allegations in a television interview on Record TV, saying she struggled to breathe after ‘he held me by both arms, threw me on the bed and fell on top of me.’

Cavallin also alleged Antony didn’t allow her leave their home.

The player has now responded to the accusation on his Instagram account, saying he was ‘falsely accused’ and has been ‘suffering in silence’ as investigations continue.

He wrote: ‘For you, after submitting my statement at the police station where the investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak publicly for the first time since I was falsely accused of assault.

‘I stayed silent until this…