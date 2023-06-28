Nigeria will experience peace, stability and prosperity

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday June 28, urged Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability and prosperity.
Speaking to reporters after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground in Lagos, the President stressed the need for unity and cooperation, appealing to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries.
While noting that Allah would not burden the country with what it cannot bear, the President said:
”I thank Almighty Allah for keeping us in good health till today and pray to Him to grant us robust health and prosperity. May our sacrifices turn to prosperity. We have to make the sacrifices and that is clear, we have to. ‘But Allah will not give you a burden that you cannot carry. He is there for us. We must have faith in the country. Have faith in ourselves, believing that as citizens of this country, we must join hands to build the nation. No religious identity, no tribal identity, let us live with…
Source: Linda Ikeji