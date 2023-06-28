Nigeria will experience peace, stability and prosperity





President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday June 28, urged Nigerians to have faith in God that the country will experience peace, stability and prosperity.

Speaking to reporters after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at Dodan Barracks prayer ground in Lagos, the President stressed the need for unity and cooperation, appealing to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries.

While noting that Allah would not burden the country with what it cannot bear, the President said: