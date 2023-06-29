Bill Gates’ private office asked female job candidates about p0rn and s3xual histories, new report claims





Bill Gates’s private office reportedly asked some female job candidates about their sexual histories including what kind of p0rnography they liked, whether they ever had extramarital affairs and even if they had nude pictures of themselves on their phones.

According to the Wall Street Journal, during Gates’s extensive screening process, a security firm also asked some women if they ever “danced for dollars,”

Another candidate told the media outlet that she was asked whether she had ever contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

The report didn’t state if any male candidates were asked the same personal questions during the hiring process for Gates’s private office, called Gates Ventures.

A spokeswoman for Gates Ventures said she hadn’t heard about such questions being asked during the background checks, which were conducted by third-party contractor, Concentric Advisors.

Concentric Advisors calls itself “family office security” for “high-net-worth clients” on…